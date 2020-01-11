Connect with us

Sources: Pistons Apply for Disabled Player Exception for Blake Griffin

Detroit has applied for a $9.2M disabled player exception for the potential season-ending loss of All-Star Blake Griffin, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Joel Embiid Out Two Weeks after Left Hand Surgery

January 11, 2020

By

Sixers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on left hand tomorrow and be re-evaluted in one to two weeks, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Wendell Carter Jr. Out Four-to-Six Weeks with Right Ankle Sprain

January 11, 2020

By

The Chicago Bulls announced today the below injury updates on center Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter Jr. underwent an MRI and CT Scan which confirmed a severe right ankle sprain. It is estimated he will be out 4-6 weeks.

Source: Chicago Bulls

Headlines

Sources: Magic Apply for Two Disabled Player Exceptions

January 10, 2020

By

The Orlando Magic have applied for two Disabled Player Exceptions — for Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu — with the NBA that would project season-ending losses, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

