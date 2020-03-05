Headlines
Sources: Pistons Claim Jordan McRae Off Waivers
The Detroit Pistons are claiming G/F Jordan McRae off waivers, league sources tell ESPN. He agreed to a buyout with Denver. Phoenix had hoped to claim McRae but Detroit’s worse record allows Pistons to be higher on waiver list.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Kelly Oubre Out Four Weeks after Surgery on Torn Right Meniscus
The Phoenix Suns say forward Kelly Oubre had arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Oubre, 24, is averaging career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.
The Suns (24-37) are six games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (30-31) in the Western Conference standings.
Source: ESPN
Headlines
Report: Jaylen Brown Out One Week with Right Hamstring Injury
Just when the Boston Celtics were nearly healthy, they lost ground again.
Jaylen Brown strained his right hamstring in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. According to Brad Stevens, speaking to reporters prior to the Celtics’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Brown — who has struggled with hamstring injuries before — will be reassessed in a week.
Source: Tom Westerholm of MassLive
Headlines
Sources: Troy Daniels, Nuggets Agree to Deal
Free agent guard Troy Daniels is finalizing a deal with Denver, league sources tell ESPN. His agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports worked out a release with Lakers, and Daniels cleared waivers today.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
