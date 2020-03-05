Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Pistons Claim Jordan McRae Off Waivers

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Detroit Pistons are claiming G/F Jordan McRae off waivers, league sources tell ESPN. He agreed to a buyout with Denver. Phoenix had hoped to claim McRae but Detroit’s worse record allows Pistons to be higher on waiver list.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Kelly Oubre Out Four Weeks after Surgery on Torn Right Meniscus

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

The Phoenix Suns say forward Kelly Oubre had arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Oubre, 24, is averaging career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.

The Suns (24-37) are six games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (30-31) in the Western Conference standings.

Source: ESPN

Continue Reading

Headlines

Report: Jaylen Brown Out One Week with Right Hamstring Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Just when the Boston Celtics were nearly healthy, they lost ground again.

Jaylen Brown strained his right hamstring in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. According to Brad Stevens, speaking to reporters prior to the Celtics’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Brown — who has struggled with hamstring injuries before — will be reassessed in a week.

Source: Tom Westerholm of MassLive

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Troy Daniels, Nuggets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Free agent guard Troy Daniels is finalizing a deal with Denver, league sources tell ESPN. His agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports worked out a release with Lakers, and Daniels cleared waivers today.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now