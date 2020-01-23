Connect with us

Sources: Pistons Granted Disabled Player Exception for Blake Griffin

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Pistons have been granted a $9.2M disabled player exception for the projected season-ending injury to Blake Griffin, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Report: Dwight Powell Suffers Ruptured Right Achilles

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that center Dwight Powell suffered a rupture of his right Achilles tendon.

Powell is currently weighing his surgical options and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Source: Dallas Mavericks on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Magic Granted Disabled Player Exception for Al-Farouq Aminu

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Reporting from @ShamsCharania: The NBA has granted the Orlando Magic’s request for a disabled player exception for Al-Farouq Aminu, who is recovering from meniscus surgery. (Keep in mind that a DPE is not the same as a medical hardship exception.)

Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: 76ers, Lakers, Others Interested in Derrick Rose

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and multiple teams with championship aspirations have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Clippers have checked in on Rose as well, but it was more of a common exploratory talk, sources said.

The Lakers and Sixers are in search of point guard assistance for the stretch run, sources said.

Rose, 31, is garnering considerable interest that wasn’t there when he was a free agent last summer. He has been the Pistons’ most consistent offensive weapon this season and his play has thrust him into consideration for the All-Star Game, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago next month.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

