Headlines
Sources: Pistons Trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers
Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit’s Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN.
Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit’s Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Clippers Acquire Marcus Morris From Knicks
TuffJuice 💣
Marcus Morris to Clippers 👀👀👀#Clippers
— Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) February 6, 2020
Knicks are finalizing a deal to send Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sides still working on exact additional players/picks.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter and Caron Butler on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Wizards Seeking Two First-Rounders For Davis Bertans, Celtics Have Interest
Washington's demand for Davis Bertans is two first-round picks, per league sources. Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent and the Wizards would like to re-sign him if they keep him. The Celtics one of multiple playoff teams with interest in acquiring Bertans.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020
Source: Kevin O’Connor on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Skal Labissiere Traded To Hawks
*correction: Portland sending $2M to Atlanta. Skal will be absorbed into space. https://t.co/dKtGpsQlWk
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter