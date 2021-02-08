Headlines
Sources: Pistons Trade Derrick Rose to Knicks
The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021
Deal is done. Derrick Rose returns to the Knicks and reunites with Tom Thibodeau.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Thaddeus Young
It could be an interesting next several weeks for the Bulls — and that’s not even considering what takes place on the court.
According to an NBA source, teams hoping to acquire talent by the tentative March 25 trade deadline are increasingly looking to the Bulls as a potential trade partner, with veteran forward Thad Young suddenly drawing the most interest.
Report: Larry Nance Jr. to Miss Six Weeks with Fractured Left Finger
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately six weeks after sustaining a fracture in his left fourth metacarpal during Saturday night’s home game against Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Nance was examined last night at the FieldHouse and imaging performed this morning at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Nance will now undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation activities and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Source: Cleveland Cavaliers
Report: De’Andre Hunter to Undergo Right Knee Surgery
An @emoryhealthcare injury update:
D. Hunter will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure on Monday. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond, the Hawks’ team orthopaedist. An update on his recovery plan will be provided in approximately two weeks.
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 7, 2021
Source: Atlanta Hawks on Twitter