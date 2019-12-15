Connect with us

Sources: PJ Washington Expected to Miss Time with Fractured Finger

3 days ago

Charlotte Hornets rookie F P.J. Washington is expected to be sidelined through Christmas with fractured finger, league sources tell ESPN. The Hornets play five games in that stretch. He’s averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Jrue Holiday ‘available’ via Trade

8 hours ago

December 17, 2019

Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Knicks ‘open’ to Moving Julius Randle

8 hours ago

December 17, 2019

Beyond that, an NBA source said it is believed that the [New York] Knicks would be open to moving [Julius] Randle, though he has the contract locked in for next season.

Source: Steve Popper of NewsDay

Report: Robert Williams Out Three Weeks with Bone Edema in Left Hip

8 hours ago

December 17, 2019

Following further testing, Celtics center Robert Williams has been diagnosed with a bone edema in his left hip and will be required to limit his basketball activities while it heals. His status will be reassessed in approximately three weeks.

Source: Boston Celtics

