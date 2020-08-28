Headlines
Sources: Players Vote to Resume Playoffs
The NBA’s players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Aaron Gordon to Leave NBA Campus
Orlando’s Aaron Gordon has left the NBA bubble due to his hamstring injury and events of past few days on campus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting
The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Lakers, Clippers Vote to Boycott NBA Season, NBA to Postpone Games
Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.
Source: NBA