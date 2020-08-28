Connect with us

Sources: Players Vote to Resume Playoffs

2 mins ago

The NBA’s players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Aaron Gordon to Leave NBA Campus

4 mins ago

August 28, 2020

Orlando’s Aaron Gordon has left the NBA bubble due to his hamstring injury and events of past few days on campus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting

1 day ago

August 27, 2020

The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.


Reporting with @malika_andrews: The NBA players have another meeting set for Thursday morning in the bubble to continue the discussion on how they’ll proceed with the playoffs.


The meeting is 11 AM — coinciding with the timing of the NBA’s Board of Governors call, per sources.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Lakers, Clippers Vote to Boycott NBA Season, NBA to Postpone Games

1 day ago

August 27, 2020

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting.

Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.

Source: NBA

