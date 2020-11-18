Sources: Rajon Rondo Focused on Clippers, Expected to Receive Offer from Hawks

The NBA today announced the structure and format for the 2020-21 season, which will include a Play-In Tournament to determine the teams that will fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference.

The NBA’s 75th regular season will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. The opponent breakdown for the regular season is available here and described below:

Each team will play three games against each intraconference opponent (42 total games per team), with each pairing featuring either two home games and one road game or one home game

and two road games. Within each team’s division, the league office has randomly assigned which two opponents will be played twice at home and which two opponents will be played twice on the road.

Source: NBA