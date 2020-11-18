Headlines
Sources: Rajon Rondo Focused on Clippers, Expected to Receive Offer from Hawks
Rajon Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC.
— Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 17, 2020
Source: Frank Isola on Twitter
Report: NBA Announce Structure, Format for 2020-21 Season
The NBA today announced the structure and format for the 2020-21 season, which will include a Play-In Tournament to determine the teams that will fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference.
The NBA’s 75th regular season will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. The opponent breakdown for the regular season is available here and described below:
Each team will play three games against each intraconference opponent (42 total games per team), with each pairing featuring either two home games and one road game or one home game
and two road games. Within each team’s division, the league office has randomly assigned which two opponents will be played twice at home and which two opponents will be played twice on the road.
Source: NBA
Sources: Bucks, Kings Agree to Sign-and-Trade for Bogdan Bogdanovich
Milwaukee is landing Sacramento’s Bogdan Bogdanovich in a sign-and-trade deal, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020
The Bucks are trading Donte Divincenzo. Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson in the deal to the Kings, sources said.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 17, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: James Harden Rejects Extension from Rockets, Seeking Trade to Nets
After turning down the chance to become the first $50 million per year player in league history, Houston Rockets All-NBA guard James Harden has made it clear to ownership that he’s singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN.
As Harden’s conversations with the Nets’ stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ramped up in recent weeks on the West Coast, sources said the Rockets made a pitch for him to sign the maximum allowable extension — two years and $103 million on top of the remaining three years, $133 million on his current deal.
So far, Harden’s determination to get to Brooklyn has resulted in no progress toward that end. Houston and Brooklyn have been in contact but so far haven’t engaged in meaningful dialogue, sources said. The Rockets want a massive return of assets for Harden and are willing to be patient to find that in the marketplace. So far, there’s no indication the Rockets believe the Nets could deliver a package that fits that profile.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
