Sources: Rajon Rondo Suffers ‘significant’ Hand Injury

Headlines

July 13, 2020

3 hours ago

on

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo suffered a “significant” hand injury during practice on Sunday evening, sources told me and @malika_andrews. Rondo, 34, underwent medical evaluation on his hand and thumb, sources said, and the severity of the injury should be known Monday morning

Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Lance Thomas, Nets Nearing Deal

Basketball Insiders

July 13, 2020

3 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The Nets are close to a deal with ex-Knick Lance Thomas, per SNY sources. Brooklyn currently has 13 players on its roster, including recent additions of Jamal Crawford, Michael Beasley and Donta Hall.

Source: Ian Begley on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Michael Beasley, Nets ‘moving toward’ Deal

Basketball Insiders

July 9, 2020

4 days ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Michael Beasley is moving toward a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Jamal Crawford, Nets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

July 9, 2020

4 days ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

