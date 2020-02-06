Connect with us

Sources: Rockets Check In On Tristan Thompson, Can’t Find Deal That Works

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Sources: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Clippers to Waive Isaiah Thomas

Basketball Insiders

Published

16 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source.

Source: David Aldridge on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Pistons to Waive Tim Frazier

Basketball Insiders

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Detroit is waiving guard Tim Frazier, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: 76ers to Waive Trey Burke

Basketball Insiders

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Sources: Philadelphia is waiving guard Trey Burke.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

