Sources: Rockets Interested in Tyler Johnson
The Rockets in preparation for next month’s restart of the NBA season are looking at several options for a roster move including signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson, a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking said Friday.
Johnson, a 6-4 guard, was waived by the Suns in February after the trade deadline. He was among the players the Rockets showed interest in signing in 2016 when the Nets signed Johnson to a four-year, $50 million contract that the Heat matched. He was dealt to Phoenix in 2019 for former Rockets forward Ryan Anderson.
Sources: Clippers Plan to Sign Joakim Noah for Rest of Season
Joakim Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Current 10-day contracts, including Noah, expire on June 23.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Grizzlies, Multiple Teams Interested in Anthony Tolliver
Memphis is the likely destination for Anthony Tolliver when the league’s transaction window opens Tuesday, league sources say, but Tolliver has attracted interest from multiple teams
Tolliver’s 10-day with the Grizzlies was expiring just as the NBA season was suspended March 11
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 20, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: NBA Set Pre-Restart Transaction Window
The NBA has set the transaction window for its 30 teams: June 23 (12 pm ET) to June 30 (11:59 pm ET), sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter