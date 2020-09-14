Headlines
Sources: Rockets Interested in Tyronn Lue, Sam Cassell for Head Coach
Sources: There is mutual interest between the Rockets and Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell. Cassell started his playing career with the two-time champion “Clutch City” Rockets.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 13, 2020
With a head coaching vacancy in Houston, expect the franchise to take a strong look at Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 13, 2020
Source: Tim MacMahon and Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: Mike D’Antoni Won’t Return to Rockets Next Season
Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni has informed the franchise that he’s becoming a coaching free agent and won’t return to the team next season, he told ESPN on Sunday.
“It’s with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we’ll be moving to a new chapter,” D’Antoni told ESPN in a statement.
D’Antoni, whose contract expired with the end of Houston’s season in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, turned down extension offers before the season.
He will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers’ coaching opening, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: 2020-21 Regular Season Won’t Start Before Christmas Day
NBA’s league office informed Board of Governors today that the 2020-21 season won’t begin earlier than Christmas Day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Nov. 18 Draft date, 20-21 start date remain fluid.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 10, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Pacers Interested in Chauncey Billups as Head Coach
Five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups has emerged as a candidate in the Indiana Pacers’ coaching search, sources told ESPN.
As the Pacers begin preliminary interviews with a number of candidates, Billups and team officials have recently engaged and are planning to talk further about the job, sources said Wednesday.
Billups, 43, fits the historical profile of past Pacers coaches Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas: NBA Finals MVPs considered generational team leaders of men — who were hired without coaching experience.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN