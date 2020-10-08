Headlines
Sources: Rockets Interview Kenny Atkinson for Head Coach
Kenny Atkinson interviewed for the Houston #Rockets head coach position this week, league sources tell me and @KellyIkoNBA
Kenny Atkinson interviewed for the Houston #Rockets head coach position this week, league sources tell me and @KellyIkoNBA
— Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) October 7, 2020
Source: Alykhan Bijani on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Knicks Interested in Victor Oladipo
While [Leon] Rose, the Knicks rookie president, has [Chris] Paul on his trade radar, putting together a package for younger Pacers’ guard Victor Oladipo is expected to be a higher priority, according to NBA officials.
Reports have surfaced — and have since been denied — that Oladipo prefers a change of scenery.
What’s paramount in the Knicks’ potential interest is GM Scott Perry drafted Oladipo while with Orlando and still is enamored. Once Perry falls in love, it’s permanent. Just ask former Orlando lottery picks, Mario Hezonja and Elfrid Payton, two recent Knicks free-agent signees.
Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post
Headlines
Sources: Alvin Gentry to Join Kings as Associate Head Coach
The Kings are closing in on the hiring of former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry to join Luke Walton’s staff in Sacramento as associate head coach, league sources say
The Kings are closing in on the hiring of former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry to join Luke Walton’s staff in Sacramento as associate head coach, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 6, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Tyronn Lue to Meet with Pelicans, Clippers, Rockets
Yahoo Sources: Tyronn Lue is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans this afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and Houston Rockets on Sunday about their head coach openings.
Yahoo Sources: Tyronn Lue is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans this afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and Houston Rockets on Sunday about their head coach openings.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 2, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
Reviewing the Nurkic Trade: Denver’s Perspective
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: ‘A lot of mutual interest’ between Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Dell Demps to Join Jazz Coaching Staff
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Jerami Grant Expected to Decline Player Option