Sources: Rockets Interview Kenny Atkinson for Head Coach

While [Leon] Rose, the Knicks rookie president, has [Chris] Paul on his trade radar, putting together a package for younger Pacers’ guard Victor Oladipo is expected to be a higher priority, according to NBA officials.

Reports have surfaced — and have since been denied — that Oladipo prefers a change of scenery.

What’s paramount in the Knicks’ potential interest is GM Scott Perry drafted Oladipo while with Orlando and still is enamored. Once Perry falls in love, it’s permanent. Just ask former Orlando lottery picks, Mario Hezonja and Elfrid Payton, two recent Knicks free-agent signees.

Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post