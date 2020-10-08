Connect with us

Sources: Rockets Interview Kenny Atkinson for Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Kenny Atkinson interviewed for the Houston #Rockets head coach position this week, league sources tell me and @KellyIkoNBA

Source: Alykhan Bijani on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

Headlines

Sources: Knicks Interested in Victor Oladipo

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

While [Leon] Rose, the Knicks rookie president, has [Chris] Paul on his trade radar, putting together a package for younger Pacers’ guard Victor Oladipo is expected to be a higher priority, according to NBA officials.

Reports have surfaced — and have since been denied — that Oladipo prefers a change of scenery.

What’s paramount in the Knicks’ potential interest is GM Scott Perry drafted Oladipo while with Orlando and still is enamored. Once Perry falls in love, it’s permanent. Just ask former Orlando lottery picks, Mario Hezonja and Elfrid Payton, two recent Knicks free-agent signees.

Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post

Headlines

Sources: Alvin Gentry to Join Kings as Associate Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

The Kings are closing in on the hiring of former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry to join Luke Walton’s staff in Sacramento as associate head coach, league sources say

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Tyronn Lue to Meet with Pelicans, Clippers, Rockets

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Yahoo Sources: Tyronn Lue is meeting with New Orleans Pelicans this afternoon, Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and Houston Rockets on Sunday about their head coach openings.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

