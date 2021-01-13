Sources: Rockets, Nets, Pacers, Cavaliers Agree to Four-Team Trade

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021



The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021



Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo — in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps, sources said.

Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo — in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps, sources said. https://t.co/3Tsm0dErtP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter