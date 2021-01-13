Headlines
Sources: Rockets, Nets, Pacers, Cavaliers Agree to Four-Team Trade
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN.
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021
The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021
Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo — in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps, sources said.
Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo — in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps, sources said. https://t.co/3Tsm0dErtP
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Thomas Bryant Out for Season with Torn Left ACL
Washington Wizards C Thomas Bryant has suffered a torn ACL to his left knee, source tells ESPN.
Washington Wizards C Thomas Bryant has suffered a torn ACL to his left knee, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Knee
Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Charlotte and didn’t return to the contest. Following an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise. His treatment plan is being reviewed and will be updated later this week.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Headlines
Sources: Knicks to Waive Omari Spellman, Sign Taj Gibson
Knicks are planning to waive Omari Spellman to make room to sign veteran another veteran, per SNY sources. Knicks are close to deal with Taj Gibson, per SNY sources. Nothing done yet, but it’s likely to happen.
Knicks are planning to waive Omari Spellman to make room to sign veteran another veteran, per SNY sources. Knicks are close to deal with Taj Gibson, per SNY sources. Nothing done yet, but it’s likely to happen.
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 7, 2021
The New York Knicks are planning to sign free agent Taj Gibson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
The New York Knicks are planning to sign free agent Taj Gibson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021
Source: Ian Begley and Shams Charania on Twitter
Trending Now
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA PM: The Best Remaining Free Agents
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Daily: Deni Avdija Flashing Skill, Poise As 19-Year-Old Rookie
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: TJ Warren Out Indefinitely after Left Foot Surgery
-
NBA1 week ago
An Improved Julius Randle Raising More Questions than Answers in New York