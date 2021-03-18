Headlines
Sources: Rockets Trade P.J. Tucker to Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker in a trade to fortify the franchise’s playoff push in the Eastern Conference, sources told ESPN.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst had been persistent in his pursuit of Tucker in recent weeks, and a deal was struck with Rockets GM Rafael Stone late Wednesday afternoon, sources said.
The Bucks are sending guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson to the Rockets for Tucker and forward Rodions Kurucs, sources said. The key to completing the deal includes the redirecting of draft picks the two teams had previously traded in the offseason. Houston is pushing back the 2022 first-round pick Milwaukee owes it to the unprotected 2023 draft, sources said. The Rockets get the right to swap their 2021 second-round pick for the Bucks’ 2021 first-round pick — unless the Bucks’ pick somehow falls 1-9, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Thunder, HEAT Discussing Trevor Ariza Trade
Sources: The Heat and Thunder are discussing a trade that’d send Trevor Ariza to Miami. OKC is seeking a second round pick for Ariza from the numerous playoff teams with interest.
— Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 17, 2021
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Sources: Celtics, HEAT, Trail Blazers Interested in LaMarcus Aldridge if Bought Out
The [San Antonio] Spurs are continuing to explore trades for [LaMarcus] Aldridge, sources said. Should Aldridge receive a buyout, Miami [HEAT], Portland [Trail Blazers] and Boston [Celtics] are expected to be leading suitors. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, is on an expiring $24 million contract.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Timberwolves, Trail Blazers Interested in Aaron Gordon
The [Orlando] Magic have been open to listening to calls on [Aaron] Gordon, sources said, and Minnesota [Timberwolves] and Portland [Trail Blazers] are among the teams showing interest. Gordon has so far spent his entire seven-year NBA career in Orlando and is under contract through 2022. The 6-foot-9 forward suffered a severe ankle sprain but returned to the lineup following the All-Star break.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
