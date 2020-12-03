Headlines
Sources: Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall
Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: LeBron James, Lakers Agree to Extension
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Kemba Walker Out Until January Due to Knee Injury
Following consultation with multiple specialists in early October, Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee, and was put on a 12-week strengthening program to prepare for the upcoming season. He is expected to return to on-court activities in early December, and a further update regarding his game availability will be provided during the first week of January.
Source: Boston Celtics
Headlines
Sources: Reggie Jackson to Re-Sign with Clippers
Free agent guard Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Jackson is expected to play a prominent role in the Clippers backcourt rotation.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter