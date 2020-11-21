Sources: Rodney Hood, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal

Restricted free agent Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5) has agreed to a four-year, $60M deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Brian Jungreis told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter