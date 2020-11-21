Headlines
Sources: Rodney Hood, Trail Blazers Agree to Deal
Free agent F Rodney Hood is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year, $21M deal, sources tell ESPN.
Free agent F Rodney Hood is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year, $21M deal, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Malik Beasley, Timberwolves Agree to Deal
Restricted free agent Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5) has agreed to a four-year, $60M deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Brian Jungreis told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Restricted free agent Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5) has agreed to a four-year, $60M deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Brian Jungreis told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Trey Burke, Mavericks Agree to Deal
The Mavericks have signed Trey Burke to a three-year deal in the $10 million range, league sources say
The Mavericks have signed Trey Burke to a three-year deal in the $10 million range, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Derrick Favors, Jazz Agree to Deal
The Utah Jazz and Derrick Favors have agreed on a deal, League Sources tell The Athletic
The Utah Jazz and Derrick Favors have agreed on a deal, League Sources tell The Athletic
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 21, 2020
Source: Tony Jones on Twitter
Trending Now
-
Legacy13 hours ago
Looking For A Few Great Voices!
-
Legacy2 weeks ago
The 28 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2019-20 season
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Warriors Expected to Draft Anthony Edwards if Available at No. 2 Overall
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: NBPA Vote to Start Regular Season on Dec. 22