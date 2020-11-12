Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Russell Westbrook Wants Trade from Rockets

Basketball Insiders

Published

13 hours ago

on

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Timberwolves Workout LaMelo Ball

Basketball Insiders

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Projected No. 1 pick LaMelo Ball conducted an individual workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, owners of the top selection in the upcoming NBA draft, on Wednesday in Southern California, sources told ESPN.

It was the first private workout Ball granted an NBA team. He previously met and interviewed with the Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, who hold picks 1-4, respectively.

Source: Jonathan Givony of ESPN

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Suns, Thunder Have Discussed Chris Paul Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN.

Talks have been ongoing and have continued to gather traction, but there is no deal imminent, sources said. There is currently a moratorium on trades as the NBA goes through procedures to start next season ahead of the league’s draft next week.

The Thunder have given star players such as Paul George and Russell Westbrook input on trade destinations in the past and have shown a willingness to work with Paul on a trade now, sources said.

Source: Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps of ESPN

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: NBA, NBPA Agree on Amended CBA, Set Salary Cap and Start of Free Agency

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

The NBA and NBPA have reached agreement on an amended CBA, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. Free agency begins at 6 PM on Nov. 20, with signings allowed at 12:01 PM on Nov. 22.


The salary cap ($109.1 million) and luxury tax ($132.7 million) will remain the same next season. In future seasons, the cap and tax will increase by a minimum of 3 percent — and a maximum of 10 percent, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now