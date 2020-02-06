Headlines
Sources: Skal Labissiere Traded To Hawks
*correction: Portland sending $2M to Atlanta. Skal will be absorbed into space. https://t.co/dKtGpsQlWk
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Knicks, Clippers in Significant Talks Over Marcus Morris
Knicks are in significant talks to move Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lakers have informed Knicks that Kyle Kuzma has been removed from discussions, sources said.
Knicks are in significant talks to move Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lakers have informed Knicks that Kyle Kuzma has been removed from discussions, sources said.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Wizards Seeking Two First-Rounders For Davis Bertans, Celtics Have Interest
Washington's demand for Davis Bertans is two first-round picks, per league sources. Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent and the Wizards would like to re-sign him if they keep him. The Celtics one of multiple playoff teams with interest in acquiring Bertans.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020
Source: Kevin O’Connor on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets, Grizzlies Swap Jordan Bell and Bruno Caboclo, Second-Round Picks
Houston has traded Jordan Bell to Memphis for Bruno Caboclo, source tells ESPN. Teams exchange second-round picks too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Memphis has the right to swap the least favorable of Dallas’ and Miami’s second-round picks in 2023 for Houston’s second-round pick in 2023 — as long as Houston’s pick is not 31 or 32, league source tell ESPN. https://t.co/YShcTchY0a
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter