Headlines
Sources: Suns Claim Frank Kaminsky Off Waivers
The Phoenix Suns have claimed F/C Frank Kaminsky off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Markelle Fultz, Magic Agree to Extension
Markelle Fultz has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Orlando, his agent Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Jonathan Isaac, Magic Agree to Extension
Jonathan Isaac has agreed to a four-year, $80M extension with the Orlando Magic, his agent Jeff Wechsler tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: O.G. Anunoby, Raptors Agree to Extension
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension, including a player-option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports Head of Basketball Omar Wilkes tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
