Sources: Thabo Sefolosha to Opt Out of NBA Restart, Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute
Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha has opted out of the season’s restart in Orlando, Florida, sources told ESPN.
Sefolosha, 36, had played in 41 games this season, averaging 10 minutes and 2.2 points
Veteran forwards Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll — both signed during the season — will shoulder more minutes in his departure.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
The Houston Rockets are planning to sign forward Luc Mbah a Moute, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Zhaire Smith Out for NBA Restart with Bone Bruise in Left Knee
Philadelphia 76ers wing Zhaire Smith has a bone bruise in his left knee, per source. He will not travel to Orlando.
Smith began experiencing pain prior to the Sixers resuming workouts last week, and he started treatment immediately. He is expected to make a full recovery.
— Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 30, 2020
Source: Derek Bodner on Twitter
Sources: Cameron Payne, Suns Agree to Deal
Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: NBA, NBPA Finalize ‘comprehensive plan’ for Season Restart
The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season, which includes stringent health and safety protocols, a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.
In addition, the NBA and Disney have reached an agreement that makes the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games for the remainder of the season, which will resume with 22 teams returning to play and with no fans in attendance.
The NBA and the NBPA confirmed today an agreement on health and safety protocols that will govern the resumption of the season. The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials.
Source: NBA