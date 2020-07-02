Sources: Thabo Sefolosha to Opt Out of NBA Restart, Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute

Houston Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha has opted out of the season’s restart in Orlando, Florida, sources told ESPN.

Sefolosha, 36, had played in 41 games this season, averaging 10 minutes and 2.2 points

Veteran forwards Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll — both signed during the season — will shoulder more minutes in his departure.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

The Houston Rockets are planning to sign forward Luc Mbah a Moute, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter