Headlines
Sources: Thomas Bryant Out for Season with Torn Left ACL
Washington Wizards C Thomas Bryant has suffered a torn ACL to his left knee, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Indefinitely with Fractured Right Knee
Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Charlotte and didn’t return to the contest. Following an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise. His treatment plan is being reviewed and will be updated later this week.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Headlines
Sources: Knicks to Waive Omari Spellman, Sign Taj Gibson
Knicks are planning to waive Omari Spellman to make room to sign veteran another veteran, per SNY sources. Knicks are close to deal with Taj Gibson, per SNY sources. Nothing done yet, but it’s likely to happen.
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 7, 2021
The New York Knicks are planning to sign free agent Taj Gibson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021
Source: Ian Begley and Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Markelle Fultz Out for Season with Torn Left ACL
Markelle Fultz has torn the ACL in his left knee and will be out for the season, according to a team official. Awful news for the Magic.
— Roy Parry (@osroyparry) January 7, 2021
Source: Roy Parry on Twitter