Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Thon Maker, Cavaliers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

Thon Maker and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype.

Source: Michael Scotto on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Glenn Robinson III

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

The Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee. McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said.

The most likely suitors at this point appear to be the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, sources said. The Kings could be looking for depth on the wing after they declined to match Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offer from the Atlanta Hawks.

Source: Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Knicks Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

The New York Knicks are signing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, a source tells ESPN.

Kidd-Gilchrist gives New York someone who can guard multiple positions. He was one of the better defensive players that was still on the free agent board.

Source: Bobby Marks on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Kings Decline to Match Offer Sheet for Bogdan Bogdanovic

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 days ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

The Sacramento Kings have declined to match the Atlanta Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet for restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now