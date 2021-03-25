Sources: Thunder Trade George Hill to 76ers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Philadelphia is acquiring OKC’s George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter