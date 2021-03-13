Headlines
Sources: Thunder Trade Hamidou Diallo to Pistons
Oklahoma City is trading guard Hamidou Diallo to Detroit for forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Eric Gordon Expected to Miss Four-to-Six Weeks with Strained Groin
The reeling Houston Rockets suffered another blow on Friday, losing guard Eric Gordon for four to six weeks with a strained groin, sources told ESPN.
Gordon suffered the injury in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, the franchise’s 14th consecutive this season. He’s averaging 17.8 points for the Rockets, who dropped to 11-24 and 14th in the Western Conference.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Agree to Part Ways
Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2021
Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Sources: 76ers Have Inquired on Will Barton, Multiple Players
Based on conversations with sources close to the [Philadelphia 76ers], they are not content with their current roster. A source tells B/R the team has inquired about the availability of Will Barton, P.J. Tucker, Delon Wright and George Hill.
Source: Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report
