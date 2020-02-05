Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets in ‘serious discussions’ on Three-Team Deal

Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too.

Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020



Among the serious candidates to emerge as a new fourth team in this trade scenario, league sources tell ESPN: The Denver Nuggets. Talks with teams elsewhere are ongoing too. https://t.co/77s2keXl9a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

