Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Agree to Four-Team Trade
ESPN Sources: 4-team trade agreement: Houston: Robert Covington; Atlanta: Clint Capela and Nene; Minnesota: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, ATL 1st round pick via Nets; Denver: Gerald Green, Houston FRP.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Minnesota’s Keita Bates-Diop is going to Denver in deal, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Sources: Houston is also receiving Jordan Bell and a second-round draft pick.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Timberwolves, Hawks, Rockets in ‘serious discussions’ on Three-Team Deal
Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston are in serious discussions on a deal that would send Robert Covington to Rockets and Clint Capela to the Hawks. Evan Turner and draft compensation involved in current talks to Timberwolves. Potential fourth team too.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Among the serious candidates to emerge as a new fourth team in this trade scenario, league sources tell ESPN: The Denver Nuggets. Talks with teams elsewhere are ongoing too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020
Source: Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Warriors ‘moving on’ from D’Angelo Russell Trade Talks with Timberwolves
Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Knicks Fire Steve Mills, Targeting Masai Ujiri
The New York Knicks today announce that Steve Mills will be leaving his position as President of the New York Knicks, effective immediately. The organization will undertake an immediate search for a new team President. In the interim, Knicks General Manager Scott Perry will oversee the Knicks basketball operations.
Knicks owner Jim Dolan is targeting Toronto president Masai Ujiri to ultimately oversee New York’s operations, league sources tell ESPN. He is under contract through 2020-2021 in Toronto.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020
Source: New York Knicks and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter