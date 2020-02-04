Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves, Magic, Others Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.
The trade deadline is Thursday, and [Dennis] Smith has drawn some interest, according to sources. The Timberwolves reportedly have interest. One NBA source told The Post that the Magic have inquired.
Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post
Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves Seeking Two First-Round Picks for Robert Covington
Ambitious as it sounds, Minnesota has sought two first-round picks in exchange for Robert Covington in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline, league sources say. Let’s see where the Wolves land if/when they actually deal him, with Philly and Houston at the front of the RoCo line
Ambitious as it sounds, Minnesota has sought two first-round picks in exchange for Robert Covington in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline, league sources say. Let’s see where the Wolves land if/when they actually deal him, with Philly and Houston at the front of the RoCo line
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Cavaliers Make Tristan Thompson Available in Trade Talks
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson is available on the market with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Thompson, 28, would be an ideal addition for a number of teams looking to bolster their roster with a defensive and rebounding presence for a serious playoff run, sources said.
Sources said the Cavaliers are in “asset accumulation mode” after a 131-112 loss to Golden State at home on Saturday.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports
Headlines
Sources: Andre Iguodala Prepared to Sit Out Rest of Season Barring Trade
Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.
Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.
(1/2)
— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 4, 2020
Source: David Aldridge on Twitter