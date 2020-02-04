Connect with us

Sources: Timberwolves, Magic, Others Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

The trade deadline is Thursday, and [Dennis] Smith has drawn some interest, according to sources. The Timberwolves reportedly have interest. One NBA source told The Post that the Magic have inquired.

Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post

Sources: Timberwolves Seeking Two First-Round Picks for Robert Covington

Published

53 seconds ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Ambitious as it sounds, Minnesota has sought two first-round picks in exchange for Robert Covington in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline, league sources say. Let’s see where the Wolves land if/when they actually deal him, with Philly and Houston at the front of the RoCo line

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Cavaliers Make Tristan Thompson Available in Trade Talks

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson is available on the market with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Thompson, 28, would be an ideal addition for a number of teams looking to bolster their roster with a defensive and rebounding presence for a serious playoff run, sources said.

Sources said the Cavaliers are in “asset accumulation mode” after a 131-112 loss to Golden State at home on Saturday.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Sources: Andre Iguodala Prepared to Sit Out Rest of Season Barring Trade

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.

Source: David Aldridge on Twitter

