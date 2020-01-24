Connect with us

Sources: Timberwolves Rejected Robert Covington Trade Offers from Mavericks

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

The Mavs have also made offers to the Timberwolves for Robert Covington, but those have been declined, according to multiple league sources.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

