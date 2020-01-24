Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves Rejected Robert Covington Trade Offers from Mavericks
The Mavs have also made offers to the Timberwolves for Robert Covington, but those have been declined, according to multiple league sources.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Sources: Mavericks, 76ers, Others Interested in Danilo Gallinari
Danilo Gallinari stands out as an option. Multiple playoff teams have expressed interest in the Thunder forward, including the Mavericks and Sixers, according to league sources.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Sources: Clippers, Mavericks Interested in Adding Wing Depth via Trade
The Clippers, even after the off-season of their dreams, are exploring the trade market for dependable size as well as potential wing depth in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, league sources say
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020
The Mavericks are in a similar position after the season-ending loss of the frontcourt mainstay Dwight Powell. Dallas was already in the market for a wing upgrade and, league sources say, is exploring its options for a move (trade or signing) to bolster its frontline as well
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Josh Richardson Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Left Hamstring Strain
MRI on 76ers guard Josh Richardson showed slight strain of left hamstring and he’s expected to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
MRI on 76ers guard Josh Richardson showed slight strain of left hamstring and he’s expected to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
