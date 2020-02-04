Connect with us

Sources: Timberwolves Still Pursuing D’Angelo Russell

The Wolves are still in hot pursuit of D’Angelo Russell, sources say. Two months ago, it looked as if any Russell discussion — if the Warriors had interest in one — would wait until the offseason, but Minnesota has not given up hope of acquiring him now, sources say.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

Sources: ‘Very little market’ for Kevin Love

The Cavs appear to have very little market for Kevin Love right now, sources say. Everything is malleable until Thursday’s deadline, but nothing appears serious on the Love front at this moment.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

Sources: Grizzlies Seeking First-Round Pick for Jae Crowder

The Grizzlies have sought a first-round pick from a long list of teams inquiring about Jae Crowder, sources say.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

Sources: Lakers, Hornets Interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation could go to the wire. The Lakers and Hornets are among teams who have expressed interest, sources say.

Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN

