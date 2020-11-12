Headlines
Sources: Timberwolves Workout LaMelo Ball
Projected No. 1 pick LaMelo Ball conducted an individual workout with the Minnesota Timberwolves, owners of the top selection in the upcoming NBA draft, on Wednesday in Southern California, sources told ESPN.
It was the first private workout Ball granted an NBA team. He previously met and interviewed with the Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, who hold picks 1-4, respectively.
Source: Jonathan Givony of ESPN
Sources: Russell Westbrook Wants Trade from Rockets
Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Suns, Thunder Have Discussed Chris Paul Trade
The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN.
Talks have been ongoing and have continued to gather traction, but there is no deal imminent, sources said. There is currently a moratorium on trades as the NBA goes through procedures to start next season ahead of the league’s draft next week.
The Thunder have given star players such as Paul George and Russell Westbrook input on trade destinations in the past and have shown a willingness to work with Paul on a trade now, sources said.
Sources: NBA, NBPA Agree on Amended CBA, Set Salary Cap and Start of Free Agency
The NBA and NBPA have reached agreement on an amended CBA, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. Free agency begins at 6 PM on Nov. 20, with signings allowed at 12:01 PM on Nov. 22.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2020
The salary cap ($109.1 million) and luxury tax ($132.7 million) will remain the same next season. In future seasons, the cap and tax will increase by a minimum of 3 percent — and a maximum of 10 percent, sources said.
— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 10, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps on Twitter
