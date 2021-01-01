Connect with us

Sources: TJ Warren Out Indefinitely after Left Foot Surgery

3 hours ago

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is expected to miss a significant portion of the regular season, sources told ESPN, after he has surgery to correct a stress fracture on his left foot.

The Pacers on Thursday night described the surgery as repairing “a small navicular” fracture.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Report: Zach Collins Out Indefinitely after Left Ankle Surgery

1 day ago

December 31, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins underwent revision surgery today to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis.

Collins previously underwent ankle surgery on September 1.

Collins is out indefinitely and his status will be updated accordingly.

Source: Portland Trail Blazers

Report: Ja Morant Out Three-to-Five Weeks with Grade 2 Left Ankle Sprain

2 days ago

December 30, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided the following medical update on Grizzlies guard Ja Morant:

In Monday’s game against the Nets, Ja Morant exited late in the second quarter after contesting a field goal attempt of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and landing on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Further imaging revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain, with an expected recovery time of 3-5 weeks.

Source: Memphis Grizzlies

Report: Kevin Love Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Right Calf Strain

2 days ago

December 30, 2020

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love left Sunday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter and did not return to action after reaggravating a right calf strain initially diagnosed during the preseason. Further examination and an MRI administered on Monday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Love will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and will be reassessed in approximately three to four weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Source: Cleveland Cavaliers

