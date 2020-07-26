Headlines
Sources: Tom Thibodeau, Knicks Finalizing Five-Year Deal
The New York Knicks and Tom Thibodeau are finalizing a five-year deal to make him the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Domantas Sabonis Suffers ‘significant’ Foot Injury
Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis has a signficant foot injury and will leave the Orlando bubble to seek treatment from a specialist, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Jason Kidd a ‘frontrunner’ for Knicks’ Head Coach Job
The Knicks coaching search is at a crossroads and turning messy. Stalled contract negotiations with Tom Thibodeau, the favorite for months, has elevated Jason Kidd to a frontrunner, the Daily News has learned.
Kidd, a brilliant Hall of Fame player, is viewed by the Knicks as a conduit to attracting stars, and his relationship with 2021 free agent Giannis Antetokounmpo is a boost. But there are also people in the organization who are skeptical of his coaching ability following underwhelming stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. As a result, the Kidd hire would come with the caveat of the front office picking at least some of his assistant coaches, according to a source.
Sources: Marvin Bagley to Miss Rest of Season with Right Foot Injury
Sources tell me and @ShamsCharania that the Kings’ Marvin Bagley will be held out of the NBA’s restart in Orlando due to his right foot injury.
— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 22, 2020
Source: Sam Amick on Twitter
