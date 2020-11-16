Sources: Tony Snell to Exercise Player Option

As Houston Rockets star James Harden considers his uncertain future with the franchise, the Brooklyn Nets are rising to the top of his list as a possible trade destination, sources told ESPN.

The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said.

Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices.

Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets’ ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN