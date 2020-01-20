Headlines
Sources: Trail Blazers, Kings Complete Five-Player Trade
Portland has traded Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two second- round picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Kings Still Hoping to Trade Dewayne Dedmon
Kings continue to search for an avenue to unload center Dewayne Dedmon, who’s in the first season of a three-year, $40M contract. Dedmon, fined for publicly requesting a trade, is averaging 13.8 minutes in 26 games.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Royce O’Neale, Jazz Agree to Extension
Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale has agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension, agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports told ESPN.
The Jazz announced the extension Sunday, but did not provide any contract details.
“Re-signing Royce to a long-term extension was a priority for our organization,” Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said in a statement Sunday. “Royce is an elite defender and has really shown the ability to spread the floor with his shooting. We feel he brings a versatility to our team that’s vital to our success. We’re happy that we were able to retain not only a great player in Royce, but also a tremendous person.”
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Hawks Trade Allen Crabbe to Timberwolves for Jeff Teague
Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, league sources tell ESPN. Hawks get a backup for Trae Young.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter