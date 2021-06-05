Sources: Trail Blazers, Terry Stotts Agree to Part Ways

Danny Ainge is expected to step down as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Brad Stevens is expected to assume a more prominent front office role with the team.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens is planning to transition from his current role into becoming the new head of basketball ops. of the Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic

Danny Ainge plans to resign from his role as Celtics President, sources said.

Brad Stevens is moving from his head coaching role to leading the Celtics basketball operations — and Stevens will lead the search for the Celtics‘ new head coach, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter