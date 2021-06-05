Connect with us

Sources: Trail Blazers, Terry Stotts Agree to Part Ways

Published

2 days ago

on

After a fourth first-round playoff exit in five seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, sources told ESPN.

Among candidates expected to be considered for the Blazers opening, sources tell ESPN: Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Jeff Van Gundy, Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Sources: Jason Kidd, Lloyd Pierce Expected to Be Candidates for Celtics’ Head Coach

Published

5 days ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be head-coaching candidates for the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Sources: Danny Ainge to Resign, Celtics to Name Brad Stevens President of Basketball Operations

Published

5 days ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

Danny Ainge is expected to step down as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Brad Stevens is expected to assume a more prominent front office role with the team.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens is planning to transition from his current role into becoming the new head of basketball ops. of the Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic
@Stadium
.

Danny Ainge plans to resign from his role as Celtics President, sources said.


Brad Stevens is moving from his head coaching role to leading the Celtics basketball operations — and Stevens will lead the search for the Celtics‘ new head coach, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Dwane Casey, Pistons Agree to Extension

Published

4 weeks ago

on

May 12, 2021

By

The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team and head coach Dwane Casey have reached agreement on a contract extension through the 2023-24 NBA season. Per team policy, terms were not disclosed.

Source: Detroit Pistons

