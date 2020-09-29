Headlines
Sources: Victor Oladipo ‘looking to move on’ from Pacers
Then there are the other members of the Best Five. [Gordon] Hayward won’t be opting out of his contract unless he has a long-term extension in place, which will be hard for a 30-year-old with a concerning injury history. Indiana is still home for the Haywards, and with Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason, according to sources, and Myles Turner possibly in the same boat, there could be an opportunity for Ainge to move Hayward and the abundance of draft picks in his war chest in a mutually agreeable way. Boston won’t have cap space again with three stars locked up long-term, so moving Hayward or Marcus Smart presents one of the few opportunities to get back a player making starter-caliber money.
Source: Jared Weiss of The Athletic
What’s said in here by @JaredWeissNBA about Oladipo and Turner is accurate. The 2 players most likely to be moved before next season based on my convos. 👇🏽
What’s said in here by @JaredWeissNBA about Oladipo and Turner is accurate. The 2 players most likely to be moved before next season based on my convos. 👇🏽 https://t.co/tyzj3TjZv4
— J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) September 28, 2020
Source: J. Michael on Twitter
Sources: Pelicans, 76ers Interested in Doc Rivers
New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to their head coach openings, sources told @TheUndefeated.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 28, 2020
Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter
Sources: Clippers Fire Doc Rivers, Interested in Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy
Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020
Sources: Names that will come up to replace fired Doc Rivers; Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue, who supposed to interview for Philadelphia 76ers job this week, and Jeff Van Gundy.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) September 28, 2020
Source: Brad Turner and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: 76ers’ Ownership Want Mike D’Antoni as Next Head Coach
Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is [Mike] D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.