Sources: Victor Oladipo ‘looking to move on’ from Pacers

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

Then there are the other members of the Best Five. [Gordon] Hayward won’t be opting out of his contract unless he has a long-term extension in place, which will be hard for a 30-year-old with a concerning injury history. Indiana is still home for the Haywards, and with Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason, according to sources, and Myles Turner possibly in the same boat, there could be an opportunity for Ainge to move Hayward and the abundance of draft picks in his war chest in a mutually agreeable way. Boston won’t have cap space again with three stars locked up long-term, so moving Hayward or Marcus Smart presents one of the few opportunities to get back a player making starter-caliber money.

Source: Jared Weiss of The Athletic

What’s said in here by @JaredWeissNBA about Oladipo and Turner is accurate. The 2 players most likely to be moved before next season based on my convos. 👇🏽

Source: J. Michael on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

Headlines

Sources: Pelicans, 76ers Interested in Doc Rivers

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to their head coach openings, sources told @TheUndefeated.

Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Clippers Fire Doc Rivers, Interested in Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.

Sources: Names that will come up to replace fired Doc Rivers; Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue, who supposed to interview for Philadelphia 76ers job this week, and Jeff Van Gundy.

Source: Brad Turner and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: 76ers’ Ownership Want Mike D’Antoni as Next Head Coach

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

[Tyronn] Lue is scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. One has to wonder if he thinks his meeting could just be a formality and/or insurance in case former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, whose job it is to lose, doesn’t accept the job.

Sources have been saying for weeks that the job is [Mike] D’Antoni’s to turn down. They say he’s the guy the ownership group wants. One source even said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job.

Source: Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer

