Sources: Victor Oladipo Turned Down Extension from Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo recently turned down a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract extension, the most the franchise could offer him before the end of the regular season, sources told ESPN.
As expected, Oladipo is pursuing a longer-term deal, sources said, something that the collective bargaining agreement doesn’t allow the Rockets to offer him until the offseason.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Pistons, Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie
The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources.
ESPN reported that the Nets are ‘shopping’ Dinwiddie, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.
It is unknown if Dinwiddie will be able to return this season. The Nets have said in the past that it would be unlikely.
Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.
Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv
Sources: Mavericks Gauging Trade Value of Kristaps Porzingis
The Dallas Mavericks set out to fortify their defense around Luka Doncic and their historic scoring attack this offseason.
Yet here the Mavericks stand, ninth in the Western Conference, ranking 27th in overall defense, and Kristaps Porzingis’ steady decline on that end of the floor appears to be the biggest dilemma this front office is now facing.
In fact, Dallas has quietly gauged the trade market for Porzingis, according to league sources, as the Mavericks have begun reevaluating whether the 25-year-old center can truly support Doncic as the second option on a contender. “They’ve kicked the tires on everybody on their roster that’s not named Luka,” one person with knowledge of Dallas’ thinking said. “You know [president of basketball operations] Donnie [Nelson]; they’re always tinkering.”
“They’ve definitely sniffed around on him,” an assistant general manager told B/R. “They’re taking the temperature, because they know at some point it’s gonna come around.”
Source: Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report
Sources: Timberwolves Dismiss Ryan Saunders
The Minnesota Timberwolves have dismissed coach Ryan Saunders, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter