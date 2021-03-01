Sources: Victor Oladipo Turned Down Extension from Rockets

The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources.

ESPN reported that the Nets are ‘shopping’ Dinwiddie, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.

It is unknown if Dinwiddie will be able to return this season. The Nets have said in the past that it would be unlikely.

Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv