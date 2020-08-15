Sources: Vlade Divac to Step Down as Kings’ GM

Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas announced today that Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

Boylen first came to Chicago as an associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and was named the team’s 23rd head coach on December 3, 2018. During his time at the helm of the Bulls, he compiled an overall record of 39-84 (.317).

A formal coaching search will begin immediately.

Source: Chicago Bulls