Sources: Warriors, Celtics Discussed Trade for No. 2 Overall Pick

3 hours ago

The Boston Celtics held exploratory talks that would send Marcus Smart to the Golden State Warriors for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft recently, league sources told The Action Network Wednesday.

Talks fell through on both sides, sources said, and more discussions are not expected after the Celtics rejected an unknown counteroffer.

Boston began to circulate as a potential trade partner on Tuesday and Wednesday, with The New York Times reporting the Celtics’ interest in a top-ten selection.

Sources: Clippers, Nets, Pistons Agree to Three-Team Deal

3 mins ago

November 18, 2020

The Clippers are trading Landry Shamet to the Nets for No. 19, source tells ESPN.

This is a three-way deal that includes the Pistons, with Luke Kennard heading to the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

#15 – Cole Anthony – Orlando Magic

With the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have selected Cole Anthony.
4 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select Cole Anthony from North Carolina.

Orlando was desperate for a scoring punch beyond Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, and one of the draft’s best on that end just dropped into their lap. In Anthony, the Magic have an extremely smart offensive mind, one that knows where to be and how to get his shot.

Anthony, at 6-foot-3, has good size for a scoring guard and possesses a solid jumper. The Magic already have Markelle Fultz in the fold as their potential lead guard, but there’s no hurt in having a solid potential sixth man of the year right behind him as a backup.

Orlando has some bigger decisions to make this offseason, like whether to run it back or start fresh, but from where they were picking, getting a microwave scorer was a wise move.

#14 – Aaron Nesmith – Boston Celtics

10 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select Aaron Nesmith from Vanderbilt.

Nesmith is a flamethrower that can move easily without the ball. With a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Nesmith also has good size for a wing, which should help in defensively and on the glass against taller players.

Nesmith should prove a sparkplug for the Celtics right away. That said, to earn a bigger role, he must improve his game in multiple areas, including at the rim, on the defensive end and as a passer.

