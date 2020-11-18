Sources: Warriors, Celtics Discussed Trade for No. 2 Overall Pick

The Boston Celtics held exploratory talks that would send Marcus Smart to the Golden State Warriors for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft recently, league sources told The Action Network Wednesday.

Talks fell through on both sides, sources said, and more discussions are not expected after the Celtics rejected an unknown counteroffer.

Boston began to circulate as a potential trade partner on Tuesday and Wednesday, with The New York Times reporting the Celtics’ interest in a top-ten selection.

Source: Matt Moore of Action Network