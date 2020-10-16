Headlines
Sources: Warriors Expected to Have Interest in Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard, who was a pillar to the frontcourt this season, and the Lakers have mutual interest in a deal. Among the contenders also expected to have interest in Howard, sources say: The Golden State Warriors.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Daryl Morey to Step Down as Rockets’ General Manager
ESPN Sources: Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Clippers, Tyronn Lue Agree to Deal
Ty Lue has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
The Clippers and Lue’s representative in the contract talks, Andy Miller, completed negotiations on a deal Thursday afternoon, sources said.
The Clippers’ search landed on Lue based upon a confidence that his championship pedigree and playoff successes as a head coach in Cleveland, as well as his strong ability to communicate with players, will resonate within a franchise that underachieved in the 2019-2020 season.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Sources: Anthony Davis to Opt Out, Re-Sign with Lakers
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
