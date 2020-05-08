Headlines
Sources: Warriors ‘have been preparing for years’ to Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo
But according to a league source, the [Golden State] Warriors have been preparing for years to make a bid for [Giannis] Antetokounmpo. General manager Bob Myers knows that to chart a course for long-term greatness, a team must maintain flexibility — both in terms of its roster and future assets.
Headlines
Sources: Nets, Rockets Interested in Tom Thibodeau
The [New York] Post reported in February that [Tom] Thibodeau would be on Leon Rose’s short list and looked to be a favorite if the new team president chose not to bring back Mike Miller as head coach.
While his reputation took a hit with the failure in bringing Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and allegedly mishandling young talent, sources told The Post the [Brooklyn] Nets and Houston [Rockets] will have strong interest, too. Houston’s Mike D’Antoni will be a free agent.
Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post
Headlines
Sources: NBA Considering Disney World as Neutral Playing Site to Restart Season
One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. League has kept different scenarios in mind.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Bulls Part Ways with Gar Forman, Hire Arturas Karnisovas
After 22 years with the Chicago Bulls, Gar Forman was relieved of his duties as General Manager and will not be involved in the Basketball Operations Department. The 2011 NBA Executive of the Year led the Bulls to the playoffs in seven of his 10 years as General Manager.
Source: Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has hired Arturas Karnisovas (Car-NISH-O-Vas) as Executive Vice President – Basketball Operations. In this role, Karnisovas will be responsible for all decisions made in Chicago’s basketball operations department.
Source: Chicago Bulls