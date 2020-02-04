Headlines
Sources: Warriors ‘listening to pitches’ on D’Angelo Russell
Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D’Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches — with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly. Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Timberwolves Seeking Two First-Round Picks for Robert Covington
Ambitious as it sounds, Minnesota has sought two first-round picks in exchange for Robert Covington in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline, league sources say. Let’s see where the Wolves land if/when they actually deal him, with Philly and Houston at the front of the RoCo line
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Timberwolves, Magic, Others Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.
The trade deadline is Thursday, and [Dennis] Smith has drawn some interest, according to sources. The Timberwolves reportedly have interest. One NBA source told The Post that the Magic have inquired.
Source: Marc Berman of the New York Post
Sources: Cavaliers Make Tristan Thompson Available in Trade Talks
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson is available on the market with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Thompson, 28, would be an ideal addition for a number of teams looking to bolster their roster with a defensive and rebounding presence for a serious playoff run, sources said.
Sources said the Cavaliers are in “asset accumulation mode” after a 131-112 loss to Golden State at home on Saturday.
Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports