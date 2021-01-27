Connect with us

Sources: Warriors, Pelicans Discussed Potential Kelly Oubre Jr. Trade

4 hours ago

The [Golden State] Warriors and [New Orleans] Pelicans discussed a potential deal involving Kelly Oubre Jr., sources said. There isn’t traction as of yet. Like many conversations around this time, it is a scenario.

Source: Shams Charania of  The Athletic

Sources: Pelicans Open to Trading Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick

4 hours ago

January 27, 2021

A team that is expected to be prominent in the trade market picture, rival teams expect: The New Orleans Pelicans. The franchise is off to an uneven 5-10 start to the season. New Orleans has been receiving calls about the availability of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and has shown an openness to discussing trades around both with interested teams, sources tell The Athletic. A move would create a clearer pathway for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis in the Pelicans’ rotation.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Sources: Knicks, Clippers Interested in Derrick Rose

4 hours ago

January 27, 2021

New York and the [Los Angeles] Clippers are among interested teams in [Detroit] Pistons guard Derrick Rose, sources said. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a long history with Rose, coaching the former league MVP in Chicago and Minnesota.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Report: Caris LeVert Expected to Make Full Recovery after Surgery to Treat Renal Cell Carcinoma

4 hours ago

January 27, 2021

Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery on Monday to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jason Sprunger at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. No further treatment is needed. Caris is expected to make a full recovery and will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided as needed.

Source: Indiana Pacers

