Sources: Warriors Trade Marqueese Chriss to Spurs
Golden State has traded Marqueese Chriss to the Spurs, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Rockets Trade Victor Oladipo to HEAT
Houston is trading Victor Oladipo to Miami, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Clippers Trade Lou Williams to Hawks
Clippers are finalizing a deal to acquire Rajon Rondo from Atlanta for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, sources tell me and @sam_amick.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Agree to Buyout
San Antonio Spurs are proceeding to buy out LaMarcus Aldridge in which he’ll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2021
Source: Chirs Haynes on Twitter
The Spurs have bought out LaMarcus Aldridge, released him and he will now be a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter