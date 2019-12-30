Connect with us

Sources: Warriors Willing to Trade Alex Burks, Other Veterans

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

As much as the Warriors like [Alec] Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal.

Source: Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area

Headlines

Sources: Cavaliers Trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 days ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN.


Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Jazz to Waive Jeff Green

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 days ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

BREAKING: The Utah Jazz are waiving Jeff Green, league sources tell myself and
@ShamsCharania

Source: Tony Jones on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Indefinitely with Groin Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 week ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

With 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin after an awkward landing. He was evaluated Thursday and will be listed as out indefinitely.

Source: Toronto Raptors

