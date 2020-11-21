Sources: Wes Matthews, Lakers Agree to Deal

Free agent Wes Matthews plans to sign with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/fYHthoXFjE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter