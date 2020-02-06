Headlines
Sources: Wizards Seeking Two First-Rounders For Davis Bertans, Celtics Have Interest
Washington's demand for Davis Bertans is two first-round picks, per league sources. Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent and the Wizards would like to re-sign him if they keep him. The Celtics one of multiple playoff teams with interest in acquiring Bertans.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020
Source: Kevin O’Connor on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Skal Labissiere Traded To Hawks For Cash
Yahoo Sources: Atlanta sending $2 million in cash to Portland in exchange for Skal Labissiere.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rockets, Grizzlies Swap Jordan Bell and Bruno Caboclo, Second-Round Picks
Houston has traded Jordan Bell to Memphis for Bruno Caboclo, source tells ESPN. Teams exchange second-round picks too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Memphis has the right to swap the least favorable of Dallas’ and Miami’s second-round picks in 2023 for Houston’s second-round pick in 2023 — as long as Houston’s pick is not 31 or 32, league source tell ESPN. https://t.co/YShcTchY0a
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Clippers ‘remain in hot pursuit’ of Marcus Morris
Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Clippers remain in hot pursuit of New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter