Sources: Wizards Trying to Acquire Jerome Robinson

1 min ago

As at @realtuffjuice noted, Washington Wizards trying to acquire guard Jerome Robinson from the Clippers, source confirmed. Trying to work out money issues.

Source: Brad Turner on Twitter

Sources: Nuggets, Wizards Agree To Jordan McRae-Shabazz Napier Swap

24 mins ago

February 6, 2020

Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter

Sources: Timberwolves Trade Gorgui Dieng to Grizzlies

27 mins ago

February 6, 2020

Minnesota has joined the Miami-Memphis deal — and will trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Pistons Trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers

36 mins ago

February 6, 2020

Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit’s Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

