Sources: Wizards Trying to Acquire Jerome Robinson
As at @realtuffjuice noted, Washington Wizards trying to acquire guard Jerome Robinson from the Clippers, source confirmed. Trying to work out money issues.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 6, 2020
Sources: Nuggets, Wizards Agree To Jordan McRae-Shabazz Napier Swap
The #Wizards are trading Jordan McRae to the Denver Nuggets for Shabazz Napier, the Post has learned.
— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 6, 2020
Sources: Timberwolves Trade Gorgui Dieng to Grizzlies
Minnesota has joined the Miami-Memphis deal — and will trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sources: Pistons Trade Andre Drummond to Cavaliers
Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit’s Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
