Taking a Look at the Best March Madness Betting Tips and Strategies
With March Madness fast approaching, it is time to start delving into the best tips and strategies, to give you the best chance of winning. This tournament has been hyped up for a while now and it is finally time to take a look at the March Madness 2020 schedule and betting odds statistics.
According to a study which was reported by the American Gaming Association, also known as AGA:
- 1 in 5 basketball fans, who are adults, will place bets on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
- Around $10 Billion is being wagered on March Madness (inclusive of all the legal and illegal tournament pools).
- In 2019, March Madness reported a total bet of $495 million from the Nevada region only.
The first round of March Madness will kick off from 17th March and will have the championship game on 6th April. This gives you plenty of time to get your research done on the teams and become more knowledgeable for when the games take place. Now, let’s explore three of the most successful strategies that can be acknowledged to win the bets:
Handicapped betting
For this strategy to work, the match must have a clear favorite team with odds above 1.35, which loses at the end of the first two quarters. Although a team is a favorite and the chances of it winning are high, there are chances (less) of it getting reversed.
The task for you is to bet during the break between the second and the third quarter of the match. This time is referred to as the positive handicap of the original favorite. Usually, at this moment, the odds for the outcome are highest. Optimally, you can choose the odds ranging from 1.82 to 1.85.
In most cases of this betting strategy, the losing team begins to catch up, reducing the gap to the minimum. Accordingly, the stake on a positive handicap of the team holds an excellent chance to be a success.
Victorious with a strong will
For this basketball betting strategy, you’ll have to place a bet on a live match (just as in most of the other strategies). You’ll have to choose a match that’s almost over or is somewhere in the middle of the fourth quarter.
The gap in the points of both teams should be as minimal as possible. That means the competition is neck to neck and fierce. The odd for winning one of them is must be 3-3.5. And now, as you must have already guessed! You’ll bet on the victory of a team.
The success of this strategy is mostly dependent on the fact that at the end of such close matches, a reliable outcome is rarely predictable. Additionally, with a minimum gap of points, the possibilities of winning are nearly equal for both teams.
However, it must be noted that this basketball betting system can bring tangible benefits only over the long run.
Be an underdog
Statistics can be a stubborn thing to go for, mostly in the games the favorites are denoted by odds 1.5-1.8, and not all quarters end with the victory of these favorites.
So, next time when you take up the challenge in winning the basketball betting system, choose a match and then bet on the victory of an underdog quarter wise. This means you’ll be beginning with your strategy from the first quarter, and if the team loses, bet in the second quarter, etc. In such cases, the odds on the outsider victory would be above 2.0 or even 2.2.
If you want to make it big, then you switch matches. For example, if your stake on one of the quarters wins, then you can change the game and similarly begin from scratch.
Use a mix of the above strategies in this March Madness and let us know if it worked for you!
Good Luck!
Philadelphia 76ers running out of time to click
The Philadelphia 76ers are heading towards another season of disappointment unless the franchise is able to improve their form on the road. Brett Brown’s men made their intentions known ahead of the campaign that they were determined to kick on from the last time when they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals for the second year on the bounce.
Although Jimmy Butler was lost in a trade deal with the Miami Heat, the Sixers emerged with Josh Richardson as part of the move. Tobias Harris’ contract was extended, while the franchise made a significant splash to sign Al Horford, robbing the Boston Celtics of their All-Star center.
Experience was a key factor in Philadelphia’s struggles in their back-to-back post-season exits, and the addition of Horford was supposed to provide guile and nous to a young side as well as stealing a quality player from a rival. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were expected to take another step in their development to help the Sixers become the leading outfit in the Eastern Conference.
However, it has not proven to be the case as the stretch run of the 2019/20 season approaches. Philadelphia is well off the pace of the Milwaukee Bucks in the number one seed, while the form of the Celtics, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and the Indiana Pacers has pushed them down towards the sixth seed. It would create a tougher road in the post-season for the Sixers to handle, although they are still backed in the betting NBA odds as second favorite for the Eastern Conference crown behind the Bucks, despite their issues on the court.
The main problem has been the form and the fitness of Embiid. At his best, the 25-year-old is one of the top players in the NBA – as proven by his third-straight All-Star berth. Embiid’s numbers on the court have been impressive, averaging 23.0 points per game along with 12.1 rebounds. However, there have been occasions where he has struggled to raise the level of his game, particularly against rivals in the East.
Embiid endured one of the worst performances of his career in a defeat to the Celtics, shooting just 1-11 on the night, with nine of his points coming from the free-throw line. A finger injury had ruled him out of action for nine games during January, although he was fine on his return against the Golden State Warriors. If the Sixers are to make a run during the final two months of the regular season they need their All-Star locked in and focused to find the peak of his powers.
Support has not been forthcoming elsewhere in terms of points. Harris has averaged 19.4 points per game, but it’s not quite the standard Brown would have been hoping for from the forward after a five-year $180 million investment in the off-season. Ben Simmons has been impressive around the court, although his production in and around the rim is underwhelming for a player of his ability. Richardson has just been solid, failing to raise the level of his game after leaving Miami.
Then there has been the form of Horford, who has not looked himself on the court. He has struggled to find a consistent role in the team, which has hurt the levels of his output. There could be the possibility at the age of 33 Horford’s skills are beginning to decline. It’s a concern for the Sixers given the contract they handed to the center in free agency worth up to $109 million over four years. He’s not going to improve with age and if this is the best of Horford, then it could be an expensive choice made by the front office.
There’s still ample time for the Sixers to click on the court, but the signs are not looking positive. Philadelphia has talent aplenty, although at the moment it appears that they are a group of individuals rather than a championship-caliber outfit.
The Fight Against NBA Geo-blocking
Historically, soccer has been the undisputed sport of choice for most of the world to play and watch. With very few exceptions such as North America and a few cricket countries, the popularity of soccer has been basically without challenge. But in recent years, this dominance has been subject to serious competition.
The rise of basketball and its popularity has taken some experts by surprise. Originally confined to North America since its inception in Canada around a century ago, basketball is fast gaining a massive international following. Indeed, the NBA has been keen to capitalize on this trend, not only performing exhibition matches around the world, but also taking in players from popular markets.
With the rise in popularity of online streaming worldwide, the NBA has also jumped on the bandwagon, with its official streaming site now the premiere outlet where fans can stream NBA games for their viewing pleasure.
Unfortunately, not everything smells like roses. Even the NBA is not immune from the scourge that is geo-blocking. Far too often, fans in the United States and around the world look forward to watching their favorite team play a long-standing enemy team, only to find out that their market has been restricted from viewing the game live, thereby depriving fans from catching their favorite player or team at the time of their choosing.
How Does This Happen?
Many have wondered how this frustration came into being. Indeed, just about every major streaming service practices some degree of geographic discrimination, but it seems odd to many that the NBA would do the same seeing as they are the ones who own the rights to the games their players play in.
Sad to say, there is more to this than meets the eye. What the NBA usually does is it sells these broadcasting rights to cable or streaming networks for a handsome royalty. They will have the exclusive right to broadcast the game live and even the NBA will have to resign itself to posting the game at least three hours after the fact.
To make matters even more complicated, most of the networks that purchase these exclusive rights do so only for certain geographic locations. Most of these networks are not fully national in their broadcasting reach and therefore purchase regional exclusivity. What this means is that viewers outside this exclusive zone are still able to use their NBA league pass to watch the game live on the NBA site. Only those who fall within the zone’s exclusive domain get greatly inconvenienced by this.
VPNs to the Rescue
This is where VPNs come into play. The main features of a good VPN service will be more than sufficient in ensuring that netizens will be able to not only stream any NBA game they wish, but also stay out of trouble while doing so.
This is generally done in a two-step process. The first step is through the use of alternate IP addresses. Once you have installed your VPN service on your device and have it activated, simply go to the list of alternate IP addresses the VPN has to offer. A good VPN service will have a good variety of addresses to choose from in anticipation of customers looking to bypass geo-blocking.
Be sure to choose an IP address that falls outside the exclusive broadcasting zone of the local network. Once you have finalized and locked in your selection, the VPN will then reroute any and all exchanges by default through one of their servers located in the IP address location you chose.
What this will do is give the impression to anyone looking from the outside that you indeed reside where your alternate IP address says you reside. In fact, the internet will be so convinced that you indeed reside in your alternate IP address that you will be shown ads that are specific to that region.
For example, if you reside in the Midwest and choose an IP address somewhere in the Deep South, you might very well be shown ads of Waffle House even though you only have IHOP where you live. This is because the alternate IP address feature is so convincing that no one is the wiser to it.
The second step that makes sure you can consistently get away with this is the encryption protection feature. What this basically does is it covers every exchange going in and out of your device in a layer of high-quality encryption. The main purpose of this was to ensure that even if the exchanges were intercepted by unscrupulous hackers, the information would be so scrambled that their efforts would have been for nothing.
VPN`s Are Essential To Overcome The Geo-Blocking Hurdle
This feature is very important for the purposes of overcoming geo-blocking because of the disciplinary measures that NBA and most other streaming services have put in place. In most cases, the steaming services have some sort of firewall designed to catch people in the act of faking their IP address.
This is where the encryption software becomes so indispensable. The encrypting of all information going in and out of the protected device means that no one can decipher the information as long as it remains scrambled by the encryption program.
This means that no one knows exactly what you are up to simply because they cannot interpret anything. The most anyone can know about what you are doing is that you are using a lot of bandwidth, but they cannot accuse you of anything because they have no proof whatsoever.
The Greatest NBA Scorer of 2019: James Harden
The NBA star James Harden is today the closest scorer to beat the world record imposed by Wilt Chamberlain, who shocked the world with 100 points in one game; that was on April 3 of 1962, the day that Chamberlain made history in the basketball world.
After retirement, many good scorers have passed by the NBA, just like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant. They have marked the NBA’s history in the past decade. Right now, the one who is closest to brake that record is James Harden, known as “The Beard”.
James Harden from the Rockets has the best scoring average in NBA right now, 36.1 points per game; and he keeps growing his potential.
James Harden’s Games
There are many good reasons to bet James Harden’s Rockets, the first of them is the good progress they are getting in this season. If you want to know more numbers, in his latest plays he got 55 points against Cavs and 54 against the Magic; these are 109 points in only two games.
If Harden keeps improving, he could be able to beat Chamberlain’s 100 points per game record. Otherwise, if we talk about other records in Harden’s season, we could see that he scored 60% of field shots, 60.6% for triples and 100% in free shots. Records have always been the weakness of this basketball player, but he has improved even that; the reason why we can believe he is really the best NBA scorer of all history; the numbers speak for their own.
In this season, Harden has played in at least 24 games and the total average of his season is 39.3 points per game. If we compare those records with Wilt’s best records in the Warriors, we find that the major average of the legend was 50.4 points per game.
Harden’s good performance has improved the statistics of the Rockets in the season; that’s why bets in favor of this particular basketball team have increased on the best online casinos and sports betting websites reviewed at sites such as Casinoshark.com.
What can we expect from James Harden’s NBA Career?
We have many reasons to think that we can expect good things from this basketball player in the future. He has beaten many other scorers that, in the past decades were the main sensation of the NBA.
James Harden has the world’s eyes over him and many expect a lot from him. So, if he does beat Chamberlain’s record, he will become the second player in making history as the way the legend Wilt Chamberlain did by his time.
If everything goes well for him, there is no reason to believe he is not able to do it.